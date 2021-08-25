Fred Bradley, 73, a Christian, husband, father to two accomplished daughters and two fine granddaughters, died of cancer on a Sabbath, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. His hobby was work. He’d have three or more to-do lists for family members, the church and parsonage and finally our house.
Most of all, he loved gardening, mainly flowers, but also fresh tomatoes, okra and cucumbers. The flowers he tended daily in our yard were family and friends’ heirlooms. Each had a story: an old-fashioned white rose from his paternal grandmother, elephant ears from his Mom, a giant Argentine cactus from his brother, irises from our Alender neighbors, a rose from Bob Hundley, daffodils from the Weddings, roses from Peggy Howard and on and on.
His yard was a testimony to God’s creation and Fred’s tender care. It’s a sanctuary for quiet thoughts, floating scents and memories of special loved ones. Fred’s biggest smiles were daughter and family visits, especially two little granddaughters who brightened our lives immeasurably.
Fred was proud of his service in the Navy for four years during the Vietnam conflict (1967-1971). He served aboard the USS Petrel ASR 14, a submarine rescue ship. Fred often wore a Navy T-Shirt and Navy ballcap. This was not to call attention to himself but rather to attract other veterans to talk about their service and experiences. Cracker Barrel was his favorite hunting place for contacts with brothers-and-sisters-in-arms. Fred’s other great passion was UK basketball, where he would yell and holler all by himself in his man cave. It was safest that way.
Fred volunteered in all sorts of ways at church. He was born into Third Street Methodist, which became St. John United Methodist. He sang bass in the choir and was absolutely essential according to choir members and the choir director. The church had many acres, which were then filled with Fred’s flowers, bushes and ornamental trees. His actual electrician career spanned more than 30 years with IBEW Local 1701. He was well respected for his work ethic and knowledge.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Cornette Bradley and James K. Bradley; and by his sister, Carol Bradley Jewell.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Barbara; daughters Shannon Criswell (Matt) and Jaime McKay Ripperdan (Chris); two grand-girls, Avery and Lila; and his brother, James C. Bradley. Extended family live all over the U.S.
The family ask that no flowers or other mementos be sent. We feel a more meaningful tribute would be a donation to St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301, to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or any charity you chose that helps people.
Please note the graveside service will be casual. Please feel free to wear clothing suitable for the hot, humid day. Shorts and Hawaiian shirts are acceptable. Wear color! This will be a celebration of a meaningful life well lived on Thursday. The 10 a.m. service will be Owensboro Memorial Gardens in the chapel, which seats approximately 35 people with room for standing. Please wear masks. There will be a military presence ending outside with a gun salute. No further gathering will be held afterward out of respect for COVID-19 safety.
Memories and condolences for the family of Fred Bradley may be left at www.glenncares.com.
