Fred Byron Love, 98, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. He was born in Healdton, Oklahoma, to the late Fred Byron Love Sr. and Anna May Depew Love. Fred was a proud U.S. Army veteran of World War II and a Purple Heart recipient. He was a longtime member of First General Baptist Church, where he was a deacon for over 50 years and taught Sunday school for 36 years. Fred was involved in the KWC All American Club and served as president for two terms; the Daviess County Lions Club and a part of the Fair Board for 10 years; the National Association of Letter Carriers, where he was president for one term; the Disabled Veterans Chapter 4, where he served as commander for two terms; and the Purple Heart Organization. Fred had also earned the title of Kentucky Colonel. Fred was an avid fan of KWC basketball, a talented woodworker, carpenter and artist and enjoyed fishing in his free time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Violet Edith Hasslett Love, in 2008; a grandson, Steve Wahler; his brothers and sisters; and a special friend, Flo Hunt.
Mr. Love is survived by his daughters, Carol (Ken) Chapman and Phyllis (Larry) Henderson; grandchildren Alan (Leslie) Chapman and Amy Chapman Schneider; four great-grandchildren, A. J. Chapman, Brandon Wahler, Ashley Wahler and Corbin Schneider; daughter-in-law, Tami Wahler; a special friend, Marjorie Morgan; his two dogs, Sandy and Precious; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. Entombment will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the Daviess County Lions Club, 6191 Highway 54, Philpot, KY 42366.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented