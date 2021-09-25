LEWISPORT — Fred Jarrell Jr., 85, of Heartland Villa Nursing Center in Lewisport, went home to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 15, 1936, to the late Belle DeRossett Jarrell and Fred Jarrell Sr. in Floyd County.
Fred was a natural leader, generous and demonstrated a strong work ethic in all of his areas of endeavor. He was raised in the Baptist faith and was active in church life and leadership, serving many times as a Sunday school teacher, on committees and as a deacon. He was presently a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church and a longtime member of North Park Baptist Church in Evansville, Indiana. Fred was a merchant. He began being an entrepreneur as a youth and moved to the tri-state area in 1973 as the youngest Sears store manager in the country at that time. He went on to work for and retire from J.C. Penney Co. and also owned his own business in real estate appraisal. While living in Evansville, Indiana, Fred was very active in the Lions Club in roles of leadership. He served his country in the Army and Army Reserves.
Fred was an avid reader, loved building things, was proud to have attended the University of Kentucky and greatly enjoyed UK athletics. Fred learned to be an auctioneer and loved buying, collecting and reselling. He was always learning something new and was an amazing storyteller. Fred was an encourager and always looked for ways to make things work better.
One of Fred’s greatest joys was his family. He was survived by his lifelong sweetheart and wife of 64 years, Mary Ruth Day Jarrell; his daughter, Elizabeth (Dennis) McFadden; grandsons Jeremy (Emily) McFadden of Henderson and Ben McFadden of Louisville; great-grandchildren Maddox, Kate and Clark; his brother, Jeffery (Reva) DeRossett of Lexington; and extended family.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Oneida Bible Institute, P.O. Box 67, Oneida, KY 40972-0067.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
