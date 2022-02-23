Fred Joe Newton, 84, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born January 12, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Richard W. Newton and Mernia Sanders Newton. Fred was a retired cook for the Wendell Foster Center. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Berlin Crisis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard W. Newton, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Linda Newton; his children, William Joseph Newton (Lorraine), Rebecca Martin, and Christopher Allen Newton (Maia); two stepsons, Jeffrey Woodruff and Brian Gillaspie (Tiffany); 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with military honors to follow. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
