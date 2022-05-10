Fred Morris Wood, 92, of Owensboro formerly of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Fred Morris Wood was born August 5, 1929, in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Melvin Aaron and Lilly Bea Smith Wood and was married to the former Joyce Cheerful Evans February 15, 1962. Fred was an Army Veteran of both WWII and Korea where he enlisted at 16 and became sergeant by the age of 18. He retired as an electrician at a steel mill in Trenton, MI. Fred was a 50-year member of the Masons, 32 Degree Shriner, and belonged to the Scottish Rite.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Joyce Cheerful Wood; a daughter, Donna Daniels (Danny Joe); two grandchildren, Amanda Jo Foster (Josh), and Celena Kay Taylor (Joey); four great-grandchildren, Evan, Jove, Dezmay, Allison; a sister, Alice Faye O’Neal of Clarksville, TN; and two nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Hugh Eddie Duke officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415 and Masonic Honors presented by the Island Lodge #743 F. & A.M. Friends may visit with Fred’s family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Livermore.
Fred’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Fred Morris Wood family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105.
Share your memories and photos of Fred at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented