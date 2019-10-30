Fred P. Hall, 80, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 28, 2019. Fred was born in Ohio County on Aug. 20, 1939, to the late Fred V. and Grace Porter Hall.
Fred retired from National Southwire Aluminum, where he was a boat pilot for 19 years. He was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church and a fourth degree Knight of Columbus. Fred was known as a wheeler and dealer who never paid sticker price when it came to adding pieces to his collections of World War II memorabilia, knives and guns. He also enjoyed watching UK basketball and riding his Harley. He cherished spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his sister, Sally Thomas; and granddaughter Kennah Galloway.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Martha Ray Hall; children Kelly Aders (Gary), Paul Tudor, Terri Hamilton, Mitzi Sumner (TJ), Lisa Jackson and Randy Clayton; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Right to Life Kentucky or Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church with Father Mike Clark officiating and Father Ray Clark concelebrating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, with prayers at 5 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memories and condolences for the family of Fred Hall may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
