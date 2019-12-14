HARDINSBURG -- Fred Robbins Jr., 92, of Hardinsburg, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his residence. He was a member of Hardinsburg Baptist Church, a retired Postal Service employee and a U.S. Army World War II veteran.
Survivors include his son, Richard Robbins; and daughters Joyce Greer and Jeanette Carman.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Blackford Breckinridge Baptist Association.
