Fred S. Fisher Jr., 69, of Owensboro, passed away on April 9, 2022, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
Fred was born on August 16, 1952, in Ridgeland, South Carolina, the son of Fred S. Fisher, Sr. and Betty Jane Bunton Fisher.
He graduated from Cleveland High School in Tennessee where he was an athlete. He received degrees from Johnson County Community College and Tomlinson College.
He was a minister, and he loved Jesus wholeheartedly. He spent much of his life serving the Lord and the communities of the Church of God of Prophecy and the Assemblies of God, and he was instrumental in bringing many Christians together across denominational lines to unite in Christ and prayer. He invested in the next generation by directing youth camps and coordinating mission trips locally and internationally. Along with his ministry work, he was a mentor, a visionary, and a big fan of rock music. He was someone a stranger would often share their life story with. He loved to take road trips, especially to the Tennessee mountains, but most of all, he loved being with his children and was devoted to being a great dad. He will be deeply missed.
Fred is survived by his parents, Fred Sr. and Betty Fisher of Rockingham, North Carolina; his children, Alea Petersen (Grant) of Louisville and Conrad Fisher (Alexis) of Owensboro; and his sister, Yvonne Gilmer (Steve) of Rockingham, North Carolina.
There will be a visitation with the
family from 3 p.m.
until 6 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 6 p.m. at the Rivertree Church, 600 Salem Drive, Owensboro, KY 42303.
For those who can’t attend, the service will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/rivertreeowensboro/.
Commented