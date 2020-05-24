Fred Wesley Watts, 80, of Philpot, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Twin Rivers Nursing & Rehabilitation. He was born in Harlan County on June 17, 1939, to the late Fred Lee and Inez Dugger Watts. Fred was retired from Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 633, where he worked as a plumber, pipefitter and welder. He served in the United States Navy. Fred was a former president of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 633, and a member of the Masonic Lodge in Ensor, Kentucky. He enjoyed woodworking, working in the yard and spending time with the family, especially his grandchildren. He loved to barbecue, being around people, listening to music, traveling and living life.
Along with his parents, Fred is preceded in death by his sister, Nadine Blair.
Fred is survived by his wife of 59 years, Edna Crutcher Watts; his children, Greg (Suzy) Watts of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Melanie Watts, Kelly Howard and Zachary (Katrina) Watts, all of Owensboro; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Stacia (Thomas) Jarvis of Yelvington, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Brother Craig Bratcher officiating. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, and again at 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Watts. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Fred Wesley Watts and sign his virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented