Freda McDonald Browning, 67, of Owensboro went peacefully on July 5, 2020, to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ. Freda was at home surrounded by our family. Suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease for 9 years, she was under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born on April 26,1953 in Louisville, KY to her parents, the late Edwin Estil McDonald and the late Rachel Crain McDonald. Freda was an honor graduate of Sallie Phillips Durrett High School in Louisville, and an honor graduate of Western Kentucky University, where she received her bachelor degree in Interior Design. While at WKU, she met her soulmate and love of her life, Scott Browning. Freda was a member of Phi Upsilon Omicron (a national honor society in family and consumer sciences) and an honorary KY Colonel.
Freda was a longtime member of First Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing tennis in her younger years, reading, studying the Bible, and spending time with family and friends. Freda and her husband, Scott, Co-owners of Browning’s Fine Furniture, enjoyed working together for over 30 years before closing the business in 2005.
Freda is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Scott Browning; her cherished sons, Taylor Browning and Chase Browning (Megan); her unborn grandchild; her sister Karen M Adams (Robert) of Crestwood, KY; her sister-in-law Karen B. Rice; four nephews; several great nephews and nieces; and a few aunts and uncles.
Freda was known for her sweet, loving personality. She dedicated her life to being an amazing wife and mother, a tireless homemaker, loving our Lord, Jesus Christ, and working in the family business.
The family would like to thank Scott’s sister, Karen Rice, whose love and support has been immeasurable, Dr. Jeremy Luckett and his staff, the awesome Hospice care team of Candace Wright, Cher Eaves , Amy Wilkins, and Mark Poiles, as well as Robin Parris, Allison Geary, Ann Mountain, Jill Withraw,, Amy Decker, and the staff at the Heartford House.
The funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation for Mrs. Browning shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when attending and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301, or First Baptist Church, 230 J. R. Miller Boulevard, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented