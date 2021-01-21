CALHOUN — Freddie Carl Strong, 85, of Calhoun, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Indiana. He was born Aug. 3, 1935, in Utica to the late Steven Roscoe and Georgia Esther Strong. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Beller Strong; and siblings Oddia Mae Warnock, Kenneth Strong, Virginia Drake, Dee Adkins, Eugene Strong, Leonard Strong and Tony Strong.
Survivors include his son, Jimmy (Lynn) Strong of Chicago; his daughter, Sheila K. Jones of Albequerque, New Mexico; four grandchildren, Sean Jones, Laura Quaintance-Strong, Tausha Simon and Sharayah Strong; three great-grandchildren, Tyler, P.J. and Henry; a sister, Martha Ann Sharp (Ron) of Livermore and Margaret Phillips of Sacramento, California; and a brother, B.J. (Bonnie) Strong of Livermore.
Private graveside services will be held at Utica Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Saturday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, 519 W. Byers Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be shared at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
