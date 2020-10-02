HARDINSBURG — Freddie Carman, 70, of Harned, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his residence. He was the owner and operator of Freddie Carman Trucking.
Survivors include his sons, Greg Carman, Tony Carman and Heath Carman; daughter Chelsie Butler; brother Delbert Carman; and sisters Janet Flood, Bonnie Hale and Judy Kaucher.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Fairview Cemetery, SeRee. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: Harvest for Jesus Christ House of Prayer.
