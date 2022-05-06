CENTRAL CITY — Freddie Clay Smith Jr.,
55, of Central City,
died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was the maintenance manager at Willow Creek Mobile Home Park. He attended the Cathedral of Hope Church in Greenville.
Survivors: wife, Misty Dawn Shemwell Smith; daughter, April (Daniel) Brothers; mother, Mary Alice Groves; stepmother, Janetta Smith; brothers, Billy (Christy) Smith and Dustin (Macy) Smith; and sisters, Jane Smith, Sherry Neal, Renae (Casey) Drake, Denisha (Andrew) Stanley, and Christina Christman.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
