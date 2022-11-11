HARTFORD — Freddie Dean Puckett, 81, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at OHRH. He was born Nov. 12, 1940, in Whitesville to the late Rosalee Hall Puckett and Wiley Puckett. He was a member of the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, a long time member of Hartford Fire Dept., and enjoyed hunting, fishing, sitting on his back porch, and spending time with his friends and family. Before retirement , he worked at Montpelier Glove Company for 21 years and retired from Young’s Manufacturing.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold Puckett, Earl Puckett, Kenny Puckett, and Bobby Puckett.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Virginia Sue Renfrow Puckett of Hartford; two sons, Robert Todd (Amy) Puckett of Beaver Dam and Travis Dean (Jenny) Puckett of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Jacob, Mallory, Kelsey, Noah, and Elijah Puckett; one great-grandson, Ezra; sisters-in-law, Paula Renfrow of Beaver Dam and Debi Puckett of Hartford; brothers-in-law, Sonny (Ann) Renfrow of Livermore, Wayne (Henrietta) Renfrow of Beaver Dam, Mark (Cindy) Renfrow of Hartford, and Jamey (Anna Jo) Renfrow of Beaver Dam; many nieces and nephews; and his fur baby, Gizmo.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Brother John Cashion and Dr. Glenn Armstrong officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky or Gideons International.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
