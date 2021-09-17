Freddie J. “Bobby” Quinn, 68, of Owensboro, passed away September 15, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born February 3, 1953 in Daviess County to the late Ronald and Eunice Thomas Quinn. Bobby was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and was retired from Kenergy after 40 years of service. He enjoyed horse racing and sports, loved going to his grandson’s sporting events and was very proud of his granddaughter’s academic achievements. He loved his work and his co-workers at Kenergy and enjoyed going to lunch on Fridays with them. Bobby also loved spending time with his siblings and their families and his wife’s family.
Bobby was also preceded in death by four brothers and sisters, Dorothy Elizabeth Ensor, Donald Ray Quinn, Charles Dee Quinn, and Shyrl Kay McDonald.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Sandra Payne Quinn; his son, Joseph Scott Quinn and wife, Kim and daughter, Stacy Quinn Johnson, all of Owensboro; six brothers and sisters, William Quinn, Terry Joseph Quinn, Carl Eugene Quinn, Betty Lee Devins, and Mary Theresa Grigsby, all of Owensboro, and Brenda Joyce Pearl of St. Louis; and four grandchildren, Larkin and Lauren Johnson and Luke and Landen Quinn.
The funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Precious Blood Catholic Church with burial following in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. with prayers at 7 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Precious Blood.
Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3306 Fenmore Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
