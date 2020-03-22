Freddie Lee Bullock, 75, of Utica, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.
Freddie attended Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church. He retired from TVA and worked as an electrician for over 40 years.
Survivors include his wife, Vivian Embry Bullock; children, Michelle Creek, Shannon Smith, Benji Bullock, David Clark, Todd Clark, Christy Autry; brother, Wayne Bullock; sisters, Bonnie Geary, Lafonda Doolin and Betty Brigance.
In compliance with health and public health directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Bullock will be private. Burial: East Fairview Cemetery near Cromwell.
Commented