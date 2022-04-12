DRAKESBORO — Freddy “Fred” McFarland, 69, of Drakesboro, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 5:11 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Fred was retired from Field Packaging and currently employed at Muhlenberg County Job Corps.
Fred attended New Paradise Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Brenda Kay Underwood McFarland; daughter, Christina Armstrong; sons, Freddy (Shanon) McFarland, Daniel (Samantha) McFarland, and Brendan (Ashley) McFarland; and sisters, Vonnelda (Joe) Studer, Brenda (Mike) Rice, and Carolyn Orange.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at New Paradise Baptist Church in Greenville. Burial: Highway Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
