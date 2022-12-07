RUSSELLVILLE — Frederick Glenn Stone, 64, of Russellville, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was an Owensboro native, born March 28, 1958, to the late Albert Stone and Onnora Quinn Stone. He was a maintenance supervisor for Fluor Daniels with 40 years of service, mostly at Logan Aluminum. He was a guy who would give you the shirt off his back or be there to help anyone who needed it. He loved to cook barbeque and raise a garden so he could brag about getting the first red tomato. He loved all of his grandchildren and enjoyed spending quality time with them.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Barbara, Bernice and Marilyn, and several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by two sons, Jason (Niki) Stone of Franklin and Eric (Jennifer) Stone of Russellville; six grandchildren, Lillee, Lola, Liam, Kathryn, Kallie, and Kacie; six brothers, Carl, David, Darrell, Marvin, Larry, and Terry; five sisters, Geraldine, Carol, Veronica, Dianne, and Cathy; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Frederick Glenn Stone will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Summers and Son Funeral Home, Russellville.
