GREENVILLE — Frederick Nelson Wells, 75, of Greenville, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 12:42 a.m. at his residence. He was a parts salesman for Lester Motors and a US Army veteran.
Survivors: wife, Kathleen Cobb Wells; daughters, Derita Dixon and Brooklyn Wells; and son, Nelson (Whitney) Wells.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cherry Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
