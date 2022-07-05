CALHOUN — Fredia Broadley, 87, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Redbanks Skilled Nursing Center in Henderson. Fredia Mae Ford was born May 22, 1935, in McLean County to the late Leslie William and Lena Mary Baughn Ford and was married to J.W. Broadley July 18, 1953. Fredia retired from Sonoco Paper Products in Henderson and was a member of the Holiness faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, J.W. Broadley, who died October 26, 1986.
Survivors include four daughters, Sheila Murphy (Pat), Kathy Simpson (Jimmy) both of Calhoun, Sherry Moore (Paul) of Dixon, and Rebecca Murphy (David Craig) of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a brother, Jimmy Ford (Linda) of Henderson; and a sister-in-law, Pat Ford of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Ford officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Fredia’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Fredia’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The Fredia Broadley family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 South Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Share your memories and photos of Fredia at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented