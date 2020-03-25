SACRAMENTO — Freedom G. Boyken, 47, of Sacramento, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Freedom Gayle Boyken was born Feb. 17, 1973, in Owensboro to David Ray and Genia Mae Trunnell Boyken. Freedom was a 1991 graduate of McLean County High School and received her associate’s degree from Daymar College. She loved her cat, Majic, and enjoyed crafting and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her daughter and granddaughters.
Survivors include a daughter, Jaynah James of Island; three granddaughters, Serenity Hope McCormick, Journey Faith James and Destiny Grace James; and her mother, Genia Boyken of Island.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Freedom’s family.
