Freida Berry Pagan, 69, won her battle with cancer. On Dec. 24, 2019, Freida stepped into eternity to meet her Lord, Jesus Christ, discarding her earthly body. The cancer is now dead while Freida has a new, glorified body free of that disease. Through Jesus, she has won the victory.
With victory comes the spoils. She can now reunite with others who have gone before her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Richard Pagan; and her father, Forrest Sublett.
Victory, though, also comes with some sacrifice. She has had to leave a few people behind. She is survived by her daughter, Sara (Wayne) Yeager; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Anakin; her mother, Mary Sublett; her sister, Anna Church; her brother, Ben (Gina) Berry; plus numerous nephews and nieces.
While on earth, Freida fought hard for the cause of good. She volunteered at the Owensboro Free Health Clinic, where she served as a nurse. In fact, nursing defined a large chunk of her earthly life. She was a member of the Kentucky Nurses Association and won their nurse of the year award in 1987. She also helped shape the lives of young nurses as a nursing professor at both Henderson and Owensboro Community College. In fact, she was the original nursing director at Owensboro Community College, as she helped establish its independence from Henderson Community College. Some may have called her strict, but she knew that every nurse she trained would be responsible for someone else's life. She took that burden seriously.
She was a board member of the Daviess County Health Department board member. She was also an alumnus of Daviess County High School, Murray State University (earning a Bachelor of Science in nursing) and the University of Evansville (earning a Master of Science in nursing).
There are many more accolades and accomplishments, but all pale in comparison to her faith. She knows the Lord Jesus Christ. That relationship guaranteed her victory. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and in years past, taught vacation Bible school.
Join in a victory celebration for Freida. A visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at James H. Davis Funeral Home. A memorial service and funeral will take place at First Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Dec. 30, 2019. A short visitation at 10 a.m. will precede the service at the church. The Rev. Paul Strahan and the Rev. Wayne Yeager will officiate.
Flowers can be sent to James H. Davis Funeral Home. Donations can be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 904, Owensboro, KY 42302.
