Frieda B. Dukes, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Muhlenberg County native was born June 22, 1936, to the late Aubrey Elvis Morris and Dorothy Bell Holland Morris. Frieda will be well remembered by all those whom she served as a postal and photo clerk at the Rite Aid store on Parrish Avenue. She was a sweet lady who made friends easily and who was loved by all who knew her, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her “Memaw.” Frieda was an extraordinary seamstress and avid reader. She enjoyed camping with her husband and riding around in their golf cart and continued to do so even after he passed away. Frieda was also an excellent cook whose most popular dishes, like her Mexican cornbread, sourdough bread, and cinnamon rolls, will be dearly missed by family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Frieda also was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Joe Franklin Dukes, in 2005.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Doyle Dukes and wife, Cathy, of Owensboro; daughter, Rhonda Wells and husband, Curtis, of Calhoun; five grandchildren, Brandon Dukes (Brittany), Zachary Wells (Linzie), Justin Dukes, Nathan Wells (Sarah), and Nolan Wells (Shayna); 13 great-grandchildren, Max, Ellie, Abel, Brantley, Levi, Everly, Noah, Waylon, Ruth Anne, Caroline, Atticus, Kye, and Bella; siblings, Janice Mercer, Harold Morris (Regina), David Morris (Robin), and Regina Tapp; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral for Frieda Dukes will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 423012.
Condolences and memories for Frieda’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
