CENTRAL CITY — Frieda JoAnn Givens, 62, of Central City, died Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2023, at 3 p.m. at her residence. She was a homemaker and attended Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors: children, Sherri Jones and Aaron (Pam) Givens; sisters, Carolyn Todd, Phyllis Kelley, Kathy Evans, and Annette (Brian) Zollinger; brothers, Woody Rager and Ricky Rager; half-brother, Ruben Wood; and half-sister, Tammy Wood.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhome.com. Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Commented