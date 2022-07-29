Fronda Jean Rhoads Anderson, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at her home. She was born December 6, 1930, in McLean County to the late Calvin E. and Mary Hilda Bennett Rhoads. Jean retired after 40 years from General Electric and attended Owensboro Christian Church and Century Christian Church. She also had worked at J.D.’s restaurant for 30 years. She had a great sense of humor and made everyone laugh. She enjoyed flower gardening and making quilts, was a great cook, and loved her annual trips with her sisters.
Jean was preceded in death by her former husband, August R. Anderson, in May of 2000, and a son, David R. Anderson, February 14, 2013.
Survivors include a son, Brian Scott Anderson, and wife, Terry, of Owensboro; a daughter, Sherry Cetti, and husband, Paul, of Englewood, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Brea O’Keefe (Kevin), Jill Anderson, Dane Jackins, Alan Anderson, Bo Ross (Casey), Cole Anderson (Julie), and Dylan Anderson (Jessica); four great-grandchildren; one brother, Christopher D. Rhoads of Houston, Texas; and two sisters, Lorna Carol Embry of Louisville and Rosellen Ralph of Huntsville, Alabama.
The funeral service for Jean will be noon Monday, August 1, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
