Our beloved mother, Fronie L. Damron, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. Fronie was born Nov. 25, 1937, in Princeton, Alabama, to the late R.W. and Lola Southard. Fronie worked in catering and the kitchen at the Executive Inn and retired in 2001. She was a remarkable cook, homemaker, great mother and wonderful person. She had a great sense of humor and smile that would light up any room. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jake Yewell.
Fronie will forever be cherished by her children, Jeff (Angie) Damron, Pennie (Kirk) Bell, both of Owensboro, and Heath Damron of Calhoun; her grandchildren, Samantha and Liam Damron, Logan Gilmore and Haley and Austynn Damron; great-grandchildren Jaylee and Dalton Gilmore; and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society at 3101 W. Second Street, Owensboro, KY, 42301.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center for the care they gave to Fronie.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center for the care they gave to Fronie.
