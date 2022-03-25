Albin, Mary, 78, died on Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Charles Catholic Church. Burial: St. Charles Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church.
Bartlett, Barry, 61, died on Monday. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial: Bell’s Run Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Blair, Darlene, 72, died on Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at One Faith Fellowship. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Blan, Evelyn, 87, died on Sunday. Service: noon on Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Casey, Elizabeth, 93, died on Friday, March 18, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. on Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Dockery, Estil, 70, died on Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday and again from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Eberhardt, David, 70, died on Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Ford, Virgil, 76, died on Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Goff, Tommy, 65, died on Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Friday at Community Praise and Worship. Burial: McQuady Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church.
Grace, Walton, 81, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, March 26.
Moore, Anna, 96, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. on Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes.
Statts, Jeffrey, 51, died on Sunday. Service: noon on Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill — Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Stevenson, David, 79, died on Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Wilson, Jason, 22, died on Tuesday. Service: noon on Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
