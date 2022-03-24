Blan, Evelyn, 87, died on Sunday. Service: noon on Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Eberhardt, David, 70, died on Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Ford, Virgil, 76, died on Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Grace, Walton, 81, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, March 26.
Gulley, Mary, 74, died on Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: 11 a.m. on Friday at Moss Cemetery in Moss, Tennessee. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Statts, Jeffrey, 51, died on Sunday. Service: noon on Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Stevenson, David, 79, died on Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Sumner, Layton, 72, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Central City. Burial: Nelson Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Wright, Nevaline, 89, died on Sunday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. on Thursday at Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home.
Commented