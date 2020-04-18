Anderson, Alice, 91, died Sunday. Graveside service: Streaming live at 11 a.m. Saturday at www.facebook.com/Muster-Funeral- Homes-102816451369912.
Buskill, Michael, 75, died Monday. Drive-through remembrance: From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mowers, Barbara, 89, died Feb. 10. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Real Connection (DeKalb Wesleyan) Church, DeKalb, Illinois.
Payne, Nellie, 78, died Wednesday. Drive-by caravan remembrance: From 1 to 2 p.m. Monday in the parking lot at Davis Funeral Home.
Sapp, Deborah, 62, died Tuesday. Drive-by caravan remembrance: From noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Davis Funeral Home.
Stroud, Coleman, 87, died Wednesday. Service: Streaming live at 3 p.m. Saturday at musterfuneralhomes.com. Drive-by public visitation: From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Sacramento United Methodist Church.
