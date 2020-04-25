Pounds, Susan, 83, died Tuesday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: After noon Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
