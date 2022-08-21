Brown, Donald, 81, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Christ Gospel Church, Owensboro. There will be a time of fellowship following the service.
Brannum, Bobby, 83, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Crabtree, Rose, 78, died Tuesday. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Fulkerson, Terry, 62, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Lee, Clarence, 68, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, with prayers at 6 p.m., at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
McMahon, Anne, 80, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the church.
Moore, George, 89, died Tuesday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. A reception will follow. Burial: 9 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Utica, followed by a reception at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
Morgan, Virginia, 83, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 5 p.m., Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Roark, Martha, 90, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Corley Chapel Church in Graham. Burial: Corley Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Roberts, James, 73, died Thursday. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Whitehouse, Janice, 76, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Rosine Cemetery in Rosine.
Wilcheck, Victoria, 82, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
