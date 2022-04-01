Acton, Yardley, 62, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church.
Anthony, Paula, 56, died Monday. Service: noon Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Atherton, Junior, 68, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes. Burial: Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Brooks, George, 81, died Thursday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday at Rosehill Cemetery.
Byrd, Eddie, 62, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Cravens, Bessie, 75, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: noon until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Goatley, Walter, 75, died Tuesday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Grimsley, Gloria, 65, died March 23, 2022. Celebration of Life: noon on April 16, 2022, at Bellevue Baptist Church.
Horrell, Bennie, 83, died Saturday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Enichement: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: noon until 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Ronald, 72, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Beech Valley United Methodist Church. Burial: Johnson Family Cemetery. Visitation: from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at Geary Funeral Home.
Osborne, Ramona, 59, died Saturday. Mass of Christian burial: noon Friday at Saint Stephen Cathedral Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Shorts, Keylon, 60, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Wood, Rosa, 86, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
