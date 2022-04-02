Acton, Yardley, 62, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church.
Brooks, George, 81, died Thursday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday at Rosehill Cemetery.
Byrd, Eddie, 62, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Goatley, Walter, 75, died Tuesday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Grimsley, Gloria, 65, died March 23, 2022. Celebration of Life: noon on April 16, 2022, at Bellevue Baptist Church.
Hicks, Joseph, 71, died Wednesday. Service: 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall.
Horrell, Bennie, 83, died Saturday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Enichement: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: noon until 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Newton, Bud, 62, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
O’Reilly, Tom, 82, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Reid, William, 64, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Ennichment: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Smith, Glendale, 82, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Cemetery. Burial will follow.
Wood, Rosa, 86, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
