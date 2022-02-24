Carman, Juanita, 91, died on Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. on Thursday at Garfield Baptist Church. Burial: Locust Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Crowe, Tony, 70, died on Feb. 16, 2022. Service: 4 p.m. on Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Curry, Doris, 88, died on Monday. Graveside service: 1 p.m. on Sunday at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville.
Daniels, Kenneth, 41, died on Monday. Service: 1 p.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Durham, Jane, 77, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore. Burial: Green River Memorial Gardens, Livermore. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Griffin, Brenda, 66, died on Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. on Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery.
Henderson, Mary, 94, died Saturday. Service: 12 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Johnston, James, 54, died on Feb. 15, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mt. Pleasant Church in Cromwell.
Leonard, Kenneth, 71, died on Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Newton, Fred, 84, died on Monday. Service: 2 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with military honors to follow. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Corene, 101, died on Monday. Service: 1 p.m. on Thursday at Lewisport United Methodist Church. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church.
Stirsman, Dorothy, 95, died on Monday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation: after 5 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Straney, John, 61, died Feb. 9. Celebration of life: Lincoln Hill Baptist Church, 969 IN 66, in Rockport, Indiana, Saturday at noon.
Thurman, Cynthia, 68, died on Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. on Friday at Cloverport Funeral Home. Burial: Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
