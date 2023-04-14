Ashby, Jean, 95, died Friday, April 7, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Centertown Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Casebier, Sarah, 41, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Forest Grove Cemetery. Burial will follow.
Drea, Glenda, 78, died Monday. Service: Noon Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hamilton, Charles, 78, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Herrell, William, 85, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: 11 a.m. until noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Leach, Rose, 87, died Sunday, March 26, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Morris, Connie, 66, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Richland Baptist Church Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 8 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Newton, Edward, 80, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at Precious Blood Catholic Church, with a bereavement meal following at Buck Creek Baptist Church — all are welcome to attend. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the church.
Richardson, Mike, 55, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Jeannie, 69, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Stevenson, Homer, 72, died Friday, March 31, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville.
Weedman, Jeffrey, 63, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Leach Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
