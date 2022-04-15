Anderson, Lorraine, 75, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Hancock County Christian Church.
Burden, Virginia, 74, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Sacramento United Methodist Church. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Capps, Gary, 74, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Doss, Linda, 76, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Gholson, Carolyn, 90, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Owensboro Church of Christ. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday at the church.
Grimsley, Gloria, 65, died March 23, 2022. Celebration of Life: noon on April 16, 2022, at Bellevue Baptist Church.
King, Kenny, 58, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
King, Ricky, 63, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
McIntosh, Marcia, 88, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Parker, Vickie, 66, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Showers, Lee, 74, died January 10, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church in Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens with military honors.
