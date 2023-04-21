Agnew, John, 57, died Sunday, April 9, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at New Immanuel, ACOTLG Church, Central City. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Carver, Donald, 87, died Monday, April 17, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville, with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville.
Donohoo, Edward, 75, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation; 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Frames, Judy, 54, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Greathouse, Gerald, 80, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Memory Gardens, Hawesville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
McCollam, Dorothy, 91, died Saturday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Moore, Greg, 53, died Saturday. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Rowe, Doris, 93, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Shanks, Terry, 69, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow.
Taylor, H. Michael, 77, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Rosine Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Wall, Robert, 84, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Whitaker, Debbie, 68, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Calhoun Baptist Church. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Williams, Kelly, 70, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at New Cypress Baptist Church. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Wimsatt, James, 72, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Winkler, Donnie, 76, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m., with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., Friday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented