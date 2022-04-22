Aud, Mary, 75, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: after 9 a.m. Friday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Boone, Randy, 68, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Cottrell, Mike, 69, died Tuesday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Dixon, Patricia, 56, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Fisher, Fred, 69, died April 9, 2022. Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Rivertree Church. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, April 22, 2022, at the church.
Hawkins, Opal, 93, died Tuesday. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial: Cates Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Moore, George, 53, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Norris, Ronald, died Monday, April 11, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery.
West, Elaine, 75, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Home. Burial: St. Charles Cemetery. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
