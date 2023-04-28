Arnold, Cheryl, 69, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Owensboro Christian Church. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Boggess, Eunice, 89, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor, West Virginia. Burial: Grandview Cemetery, Red House, West Virginia. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Cox, John, 81, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Free, Rick, 70, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Gafford, Janice, 79, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hohimer, Lucinda, 79, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Rosine Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Kennedy, James, 88, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Kennedy Eagan Family Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Louden, Charles, 52, died Saturday, April 22, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Maglinger, Larry, 73, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum Woodward Theatre, 311 West 2nd St., Owensboro. Seating will be available after 9 a.m. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Neal, Ferry, 95, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Renfrow, Carolyn, 71, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Richards, Jonathan, 34, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: St. William Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Smith, Johnny, 40, died Friday, April 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Taylor, Robert, 92, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, Hopkinsville. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville.
Thompson, Billy, 77, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Wilson, Wilma, 94, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
