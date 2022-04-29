Aull, Mary, 92, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Avery, Joe, 83, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Nelson Creek Pentecostal Church. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Calhoun, Terry, 66, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Conrad, Lois, 89, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Barnett, Betty, 80, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Scherner Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Harder, Robert, 86, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Haynes Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Johnson, William, 73, died March 26, 2022. Service: 12:30 p.m. April 29, 2022, Veteran’s Cemetery Radcliff.
Kaelin, Donna, 64, died March 26, 2022. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Lossie, Thomas, 69, died Sunday. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Strahan, Gregory, died Saturday. Service: 4 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: 1 p.m. Sunday in the Poplarville Cemetery in Poplarville, Mississippi. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Thomas, Joe Milton, 89, died Wednesday. Service: Noon April 30, 2022, at Third Baptist Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.
