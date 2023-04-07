Brooks, Russell, 53, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Burden, Wendy, 53, died Sunday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Edgerson, Wilbert, 86, died Friday. Service: Noon Friday at Greater Norris Chapel Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Jones, Pansy, 96, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Millay, Beatrice, 95, died Monday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Parker, Karen, 61, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Shelton, Joyce, 79, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Echols Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Commented