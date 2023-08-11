Adams, Wandel, 87, died Sunday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Alexander, John, 73, died Saturday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Autry, Anna, 75, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: 11 a.m. Sunday at Rosine Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Bratcher, Tommy, 71, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Miller Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Cansler, Hilda, 94, died Saturday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Cessna, John, 64, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Cureton, Ruth, 96, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Dill, Keith, 69, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at English Baptist Church. Burial: English Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Douglas, Samuel, 74, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Gerdom, Tamra, 58, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at Shiloh Church, Rockport, Indiana.
Gross, Collin, 29, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Baptist Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Holly, Anne, 63, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Living Faith Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Jackson, Cathy, 58, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Luttrell, Gloria, 74, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Yelvington Baptist Church, Maceo. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
McKinley, Paula, 78, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Bells Run Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Self, Sandra, 71, died Tuesday. Visitation: 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Tichenor, Janet, 71, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at First Christian Church, Owensboro. Burial: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the church.
Wade, Alfred, 88, died Sunday, July 9, 2023. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Walters, Pamela, 79, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Yates, Mary, 80, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the church.
