Baize, Henrietta, 73, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Fisher Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Carlisle, Aethel, 86, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Doss, Mary, 65, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Finley, Pamela, 68, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Service: Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Grant, Larry, 75, died Sunday. Service: Noon Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with full military honors. Inurnment: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Jones, Ora, 85, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Kittinger, Regina, 73, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Pine Grove Cemetery.
Mitchell, Delores, 61, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Gardens in Powderly.
Mitchell, Paul, 72, died Monday. Service: Noon Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: St. Theresa Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Morris, Carolyn, 68, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Pellville Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Reynolds, Karl, 62, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Mud River Union Cemetery. Burial: Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the cemetery.
Rutter, Patricia, 96, died. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Scott, Jolene, 75, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Wilson, Gretta, 80, died Tuesday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. A reception will be held following the funeral service at Owensboro County Club.
