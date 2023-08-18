Brackett, Pat, 84, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Cherry, Tim, 64, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Garfield Baptist Church. Burial: Garfield Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Clark, Larry, 80, died Sunday. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Gray, Charles, 90, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Matthews, Thelma, 89, died Tuesday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Lane Baptist Church. Burial: Utica Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Nesmith, Beulah, 94, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stephens, Roy, 86, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Pellville Baptist Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Surrell, Adrianna, 31, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Service: Noon Monday at Talbert Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial: Hardinsburg Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Taylor, Martha, 95, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tichenor, Janet, 71, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, Owensboro. Burial: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
