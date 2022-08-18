Behnke, Diane, 67, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Brown, Donald, 81, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Christ Gospel Church, Owensboro. There will be a time of fellowship following the service.
Budde, Karen, 64, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Coons, Ernest, 87, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Fitzgerald, Joseph, 66, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery, with military honors.
McMahon, Anne, 80, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the church.
Moore, Donna, 86, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Simons, Cheryl, 67, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Sorrels, Naomi, 82, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Geary Funeral Home. Burial: Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Swift, William, 87, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Tinsley, Linda, 81, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
