Bishop, Veda, 86, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Carter, Ina died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial: Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Cecil, James, 78, died. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church, Knottsville. Burial: St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Clark, Kenneth, 67, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Douglas, David, 71, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church, Owensboro.
Dutton, Sterling, 75, died Monday. Service: 12:15 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Evans, Lemuel, 71, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Mercer, Carl, 85, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Miller, Susan, 63, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at Bellevue Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Ogden, Charlotte, 74, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, Owensboro. Burial: Western Kentucky Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
