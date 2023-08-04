Crawford, Ricky, 60, died Sunday, July 16, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana.
Dickens, Patricia, 81, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery, Whitesville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Ferguson, Hiram, 21, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Wilson Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Holly, Anne, 63, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Living Faith Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the church.
Howard, Mary, 86, died Tuesday. Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Huebner, Betty, 92, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Donald, 82, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: 1 p.m. Saturday at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro, and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mallory, Amy, 44, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Martin, Barbara, 85, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Moseley, Daniel, 77, died Thursday, July 27, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Ratliff, Margaret, 92, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Friday at the Carmel Home. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the Carmel Home.
Sandefur, Rusty, 49, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Horse Branch Christian Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Shock, Bobby, 81, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Stout, James, 89, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home.
Thompson, Albert, 84, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Weisser, Garrett, 26, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Wink, Urban, 72, died Monday. Service: Noon Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
