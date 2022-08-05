Adams, Nancy, 87, died Friday. Service: Noon Friday, August 12, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Davis, Margaret, 90, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville.
Hatcher, Robert, 74, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Barnett-Strother, Providence Chapel. Burial: Hatcher Cemetery in Butler County. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Howard, Theresa, 74, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. William Catholic Church, Knottsville. Burial: St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Johnson, Judy, 76, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Johnston, Wendell, 79, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Hartford Christian Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Keller, Gary, 77, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Moore, Terry, 63, died Tuesday. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at Crosswoods Baptist Church, Nicholasville. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Murphy, Mary, 74, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Martin’s Catholic Church. Burial: St. Raphael’s Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Yarbrough, Rita, 68, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Joines Chapel Cemetery.
