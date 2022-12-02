Blandford, Robert, 60, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
Bratcher, Bridget, 47, died Saturday. Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Boyd, Maxine, 98, died Friday, November 25, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church, Calhoun. Burial: Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Garrett, Glenna, 86, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Freewill Baptist Church, Cannelton, Indiana. Burial: New Cliff Cemetery, Cannelton, Indiana. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Johnson, Martha, 86, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Philpot. Burial: St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Manire, Joseph, 46, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Dogwood Funerals and Cremations, Crofton. Burial: Haley’s Mill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Nugent, Hershel, 74, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tell City, Indiana.
Pendley, Robert, 83, died Thursday, November 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Quisenberry, Theresa, 62, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Horsley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Rice, Bessie, 90, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Riley, Velois, 80, died. Service: Noon Monday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Willett, Kenneth, 27, died Friday, November 25, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
