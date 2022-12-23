Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Dukes, Randy, 62, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Powers Chapel Church, Bremen. Burial: Gish Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Moore, Betty, 89, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
Murphy, Shawna, 52, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the church.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Yadack, Steven, 73, died Monday. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
